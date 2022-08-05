MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $243.09 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.49 and its 200 day moving average is $258.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

