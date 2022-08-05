MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.