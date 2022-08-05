Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 111,389 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.4 %

SPR opened at $30.42 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

