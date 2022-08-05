Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 423 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Penumbra worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of PEN opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.95 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

