Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

