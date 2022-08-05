Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.42 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

