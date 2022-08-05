Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

