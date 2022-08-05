Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,646 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $157.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.50.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.