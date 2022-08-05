AIA Group Ltd Buys 473 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CDW by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 397,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68,286 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

