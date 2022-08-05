Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 2,377 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $9,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $94.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

