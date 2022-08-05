Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $251,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $101.45 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.42% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

