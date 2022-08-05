Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 688,411 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Western Digital worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

