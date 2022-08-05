BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 243,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 553.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpire Capital

In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

BRSP stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.72%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

