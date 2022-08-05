MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 307 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 130.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 503,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,368,000 after acquiring an additional 172,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Equifax Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EFX opened at $213.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.44. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.