Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $264,000 Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSL. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

