Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

