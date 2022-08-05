KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,599,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $128.60 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 714.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

