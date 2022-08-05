Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 6,864 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

