7,196 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.