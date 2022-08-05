7,196 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

