2,458 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

