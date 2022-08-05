1,660 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,626. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.