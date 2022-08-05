Balentine LLC Purchases New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 1.4 %

NiSource stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.