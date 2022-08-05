Balentine LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

CBOE opened at $119.09 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

