PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.