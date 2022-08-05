Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $408,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

IEX opened at $210.93 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

