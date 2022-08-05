IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,156 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities decreased their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $72.11 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

