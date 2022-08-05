Balentine LLC Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IEX opened at $210.93 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.61.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
