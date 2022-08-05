Balentine LLC Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEX opened at $210.93 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.61.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.