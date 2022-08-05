Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $14,739,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

