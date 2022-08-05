IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,257 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

