Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $338,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $415.39 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.15.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.