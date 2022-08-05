IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Albemarle by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $234.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

