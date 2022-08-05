MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $85,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.