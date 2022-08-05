Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.