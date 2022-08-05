Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $8,714,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

