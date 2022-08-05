Grimes & Company Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

