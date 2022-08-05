Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after buying an additional 486,323 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $274.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

