Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $394.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 100.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.