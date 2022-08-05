iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lowered by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

