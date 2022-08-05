WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 258,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 302,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,337 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,853. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

