WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 910 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,289 shares of company stock valued at $333,299 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of CDAY opened at $64.88 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

