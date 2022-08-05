WCM Investment Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %

AZN opened at $66.29 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -470.72%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.