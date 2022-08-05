WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

