Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 7,085 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

