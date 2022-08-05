Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $329,000 in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.
VanECk BDC Income ETF Price Performance
VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.
