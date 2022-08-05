Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,074 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

