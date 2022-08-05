WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

