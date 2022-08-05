The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.