AIA Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average is $189.44.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

