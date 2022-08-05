Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

