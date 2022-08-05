Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

